Wanted for Yaphank burglary

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Yaphank business in October.

A man allegedly broke into Walk-In Barbershop, located at 8 Mill Road on October 4 and stole hair clippers and other assorted barber supplies.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.