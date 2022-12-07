Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny Police & FirePort Times Record by Press Release - December 7, 2022 0 31 File photo Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600 Nesconset Highway, at approximately 5:50 p.m. on November 26. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,350. He left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.