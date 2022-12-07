Two men arrested for committing multiple larcenies in Suffolk County Police & Fire by Press Release - December 7, 2022 0 39 File photo Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Dec. 1 for multiple grand larcenies after they allegedly stole merchandise from stores located in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Precincts. Henry E. Sanders and Quintan Larkins allegedly stole multiple items of men’s clothing from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 8:05 a.m. and from Kohl’s, located at 106 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Ronkonkoma at 9:01 p.m. on November 17. Following an investigation, the two men were identified. Fourth Squad detectives located and arrested Sanders, 39, of Central Islip, at 4:42 p.m. and Larkins, 34, of Ronkonkoma, at 7:50 p.m. at their homes. Following an investigation, the two were charged with the following: Grand Larceny 4th Degree for stealing from Old Navy, located at 5175 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia on November 3. Grand Larceny 4th Degree for stealing from Walmart in Islandia on November 17. Grand Larceny 4th Degree for stealing from Kohl’s in Ronkonkoma on November 17.Both men will be released on desk appearance tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.