Wanted for Ronkonkoma burglary Police & Fire by Press Release - December 7, 2022 0 23 File photo Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Ronkonkoma restaurant in October. A man allegedly stole cash from the New Ming restaurant, located at 3311 Veterans Memorial Highway during the overnight hours of October 12 and October 13. He was wearing a light blue or gray hoodie with white lettering on the front, and dark-colored jeans. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.