Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole

merchandise from a Melville Store last month.

A man allegedly stole clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on April 22. The man was described as Black, wearing glasses, white sneakers, a black zip up sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and tan hat.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.