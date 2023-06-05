Merchandise stolen from Walgreens in Miller Place
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section
officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole
merchandise from a Miller Place store this month.
A male and female allegedly stole approximately $500 worth of merchandise from Walgreens,
located at 302 Route 25A, on May 9 at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an
arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime
Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app
which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or
online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.