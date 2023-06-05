Wanted for East Northport Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second detectives are seeking

the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases.

A man allegedly used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases with a combined value of approximately $2800 at CVS and Walgreens in Commack on March 31 at approximately

5:30 p.m. The credit card had been stolen from a purse at Barnes and Noble in East

Northport earlier that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.