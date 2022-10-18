Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole a vehicle in Melville in September.

A man was dropped off in a white vehicle, possibly a Range Rover on Phaetons Drive on September 22 at approximately 7:10 a.m. The suspect then allegedly stole a 2019 BMW X5 from the driveway that was unlocked and had the key fob in the vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.