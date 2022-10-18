Wanted for Islandia forcible touching

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly forcibly touched a woman in an Islandia store in August.

A man approached a woman who was shopping in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway, on August 30 at 3:40 p.m. When the woman rejected his advances, the man allegedly slapped her on the buttocks and fled the store on foot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.