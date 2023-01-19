Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month.

Three females and a male entered Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on January 7 at approximately 9 p.m. The group allegedly placed approximately $1200 worth of merchandise into a shopping cart. Two of the women distracted security personnel while the man and third woman fled the store with the merchandise.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.