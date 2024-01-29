Wanted for Medford criminal trespass

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly entered a Medford business in January.

A man allegedly entered Long Island Head Start, located at 2884 Route 112, through an area of the building that was under construction at approximately 7 p.m. on January 12. He left the building approximately two minutes later on a bike.

