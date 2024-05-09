Huntington Station pastor arrested for sexually abusing teen

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington pastor on May 9 for allegedly sexually abusing a female teenager in March. The victim’s sister called 911 on May 8 to report her 15-year-old sister had been sexually abused by a pastor who works at the Huntington Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 21 West 9th St. in

Huntington Station.

An investigation by Special Victims Section detectives determined Clinton Bucknor sent an inappropriate photo and text to the minor and had sexual contact with the teen in the basement of the church in March 2024.

Bucknor, 71, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Solicitation 3rd Degree, Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 10.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.