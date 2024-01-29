The Jazz Loft presents knockout ‘Acoustic in the Main Room’ performances in February

Don’t like big crowds? Then the Jazz Loft’s Acoustic in the Main Room series is your ticket to paradise. This jazz music series showcases incredible talent in the Jazz Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging, and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists.

Each concert will have a different theme and be paired with wines to complement the music!

“Our Acoustic in the Living Room series is a unique opportunity to hear some of the most talented singers and musicians that perform regularly at the Loft in a relaxed setting, reminiscent of the New York City Loft scene of the 1950’s which inspired the Jazz Loft’s name,” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “If you don’t know any Jazz performers personally to invite into your own living room, then this is the next best thing.”

The Acoustic in the Main Room series calendar:

Thursday, February 9- featuring Carlos Jimenez on flute; Miki Hayama on piano.

Friday, February 10- featuring Susanna Phillips (soprano with the Metropolitan Opera) and Steve Salerno on guitar.

Friday, February 23- featuring Rubens De La Corte on acoustic guitar; Steve Salerno on guitar.

Saturday, February 24- Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Zuraitis on piano and vocals, with Tom Manuel on cornet

All performances are hosted by Tom Manuel and Laura Landor

Tickets will be limited to just 85 people and start at 7 p.m., and feature two sets with a brief intermission.

Tickets for all performances are $40 and start at 7 p.m. and can be purchased at https://www.thejazzloft.org.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively jazz music. For more information, call 631-751-1895.