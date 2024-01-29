South Setauket father arrested for assaulting infant son

Suffolk County Police arrested a South Setauket man on Jan. 29 for allegedly assaulting and abusing his infant son. Suffolk County Police were called to Stony Brook University Hospital on January 21 after an infant was brought into the emergency department via ambulance with injuries consistent with abuse.

Following an investigation by Special Victim’s Section detectives, the 5-week-old boy’s father, Vincent DiStasi, was arrested at the hospital where the child is in critical condition.

DiStatsi, 31, whose address is being withheld, was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Reckless Assault of

a Child and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Suffolk County Family and Children Services have been notified.

DiStasi is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District

Court in Central Islip on January 30.