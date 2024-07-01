Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man and woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store back in May

A man and woman allegedly stole seven pairs of sunglasses from Macys, located in the Smith Haven Mall, on May 31 at 1:35 p.m. The merchandise has a combined value of $2,611.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.