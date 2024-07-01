SCPD conducts county wide quality-of-life enforcement

Suffolk County Police conducted a county wide enforcement to address community concerns pertaining to quality-of-life issues on June 30.

Crime Section officers from the First, Second, Third and Fourth Precincts addressed on-going excessive noise complaints at various locations including the Commack, Melville and Brentwood Park & Rides, Hauppauge and Heartland Industrial Parks and the Deer Park Train Station parking lots.

Officers thwarted numerous efforts to congregate and multiple traffic citations were issued. A stolen quad was recovered and impounded.

The Suffolk County Police Department will continue this enforcement throughout the summer.