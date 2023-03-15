Wanted for Islandia Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and the locate the people who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store last year.

Three women allegedly stole items from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway, on

December 20, 2022 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The merchandise had an estimated value of $950.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile appwhich can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.