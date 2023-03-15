$1,100 worth of fragrances stolen from Commack Ulta Beauty

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack Store in February.

The man allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, on February 13 at approximately 2:30 p.m. He fled the scene in a silver-colored sedan with Florida registration.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.