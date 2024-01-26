Wanted for Huntington Station Robbery

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise and punched an employee at a Huntington Station store in December.

A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike, on December 29 at approximately 6:30 p.m. When confronted by an employee, the suspect punched him

in the face. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.