Wanted for Deer Park Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Deer Park store in October 2023.

Two men allegedly stole seven pairs of sunglasses valued at $2,473 from Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets, located at 1571 The Arches Circle, at approximately 7 p.m. on October 20, 2023.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.