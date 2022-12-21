Wanted for Huntington Station Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 21, 2022 0 37 Suffolk County police car. File photo Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store in September 2022. A man allegedly stole a Dyson vacuum, valued at approximately $400, from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike, on September 4. The same suspect allegedly attempted to steal another Dyson vacuum from the same location on September 5, but fled the store without proceeds after he was confronted by employees. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.