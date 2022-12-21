Wanted for Huntington Station robbery Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 21, 2022 0 56 Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly robbed a Huntington Station store this month. Three men entered D Carlos Jewelry, located at 1547 New York Ave., on Dec. 13 and allegedly stole assorted jewelry at approximately 7:40 p.m. One man appeared to have a firearm. . Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.