Medford man arrested for multiple felonies

December 20, 2022

File photo

Suffolk County Police arrested a man near his home in Medford on Dec. 17 for alleged multiple felonies committed during October and December 2022.

Fifth Squad detectives received information through the Crime Stoppers program pertaining to a gas station robbery that occurred in Yaphank on November 2. Following an investigation conducted by Fifth Squad detectives, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, the suspect, James O'Brien, was located and arrested outside his residence on Lincoln Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

It was determined that O'Brien was also allegedly responsible for the following:

The theft of two catalytic converters on Lakeland Avenue in Ronkonkoma on October 21.
Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in Coram on October 24.
The burglary of a residence on Lincoln Road in Medford on December 15.

O'Brien, 45, was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, and Burglary 2nd Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.