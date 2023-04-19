Wanted for Huntington Burglary

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Huntington gas station in March.

A man allegedly broke down the door of Southdown Encore Station, located at 235 Wall Street, on March 13 at approximately 2 a.m. The suspect stole cash and cigarettes. The suspect fled on foot southbound in the rear parking lot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.