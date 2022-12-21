Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 21, 2022 0 34 Do you recognize this person? Photo from SCPD Do you recognize this person? Photo from SCPD Do you recognize this person? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man and two women who entered ULTA Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza in Farmingdale, at 2:27 p.m. on Dec. 3 and allegedly stole assorted beauty products valued at approximately $3,380. They fled the scene in a red 2019 Hyundai SUV. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.