Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man and woman who allegedly stole medicine from an East Farmingdale store in December.

A man and woman allegedly stole medicine from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 50 Daniel Street, on December 20 at approximately 8:30 p.m. The medicine was valued at $3,674.

