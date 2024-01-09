Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Precinct Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole from a Commack store this month.

A woman allegedly stole various household items including a Versace blanket from HomeGoods, located at 6 Henry Street on December 17. The items were valued at approximately $1,300.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.