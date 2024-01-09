Two teens seriously injured in Commack motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured two teens

in Commack on Jan. 9.

Alexander Wisniewski was driving a 2022 BMW M5 traveling northbound on Old Commack Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on the driver’s side at 10:27 a.m. Wisniewski, 18, of Dix Hills, and the passenger in the vehicle, Haris Khan, 18, of Dix Hills, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.