Wanted for Deer Park and Commack Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards at stores in Deer Park and Commack in June.

A woman attempted to purchase items with a stolen credit card at Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, in Commack on June 5. A short time later, two men attempted to purchase items with the same credit card at Walgreens, located at 1770 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park. The suspects fled with no proceeds.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.