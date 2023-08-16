Home Police & Fire Three arrested for selling tobacco products to minors in Huntington
Three arrested for selling tobacco products to minors in Huntington
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Aug. 14 for allegedly selling tobacco products to minors at stores in the Second Precinct. In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of tobacco products to minors at 12 businesses in Huntington Town on Monday afternoon.
The following employees were charged with allegedly Selling Tobacco to a Minor, a misdemeanor:
- Umar Majeed, 41, of Brooklyn, an employee of Venom Smoke Shop, located at 469A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington.
- Erick Campoverde, 24, of Wyandanch, an employee of Rollies Convenience and Smoke Shop, located at 144 West Hills Road, Huntington.
- Safiya Burton, 23, of Huntington Station, an employee of Cloud Smoke, Cigar & Convenience, located at 116 East 11th St., Huntington Station.
All three employees were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.