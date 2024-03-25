Wanted for Coram Petit Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Coram store earlier this month.

A man allegedly stole a bottle of Casamigos tequila from Path Liquors, located at 268 Middle Country Road, on March 2 at approximately 11:40 a.m. He fled in a green Chevrolet Cobalt.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

