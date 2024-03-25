Holtsville Ecology Site offers spring pee-wee and adult gardening classes

Spring is almost in full swing at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville. Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro has announced upcoming dates for both pee-wee and adult gardening classes beginning in April.

“In addition to being a great value, these classes are a fun and educational way to welcome spring,” said Losquadro. “Children will learn about the environment, animals and plants through crafts and stories, while adult participants will learn how to start plants through propagation and create backyard flower arrangements.”

Both classes cost $50 for a five-week session. The adult horticulture classes will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, April 11 and 18, and May 2, 9 and 16. Participants in the pee-wee gardening classes, which are for children ages three to five, can choose from two five-week sessions: Tuesday, April 9, 16, 30, and May 7 and 14, or Wednesday, April 10, 17, and May 1, 8 and 15. Pee-wee classes are offered from either 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is available at www.BrookhavenNY.gov/RecOnline. For more information, call 631-451-5330.