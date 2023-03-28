Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store.

A man allegedly stole approximately $900 worth of calculators at Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, on March 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, oronline at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.