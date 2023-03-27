Two women arrested in Centereach massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police today arrested two Flushing women for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Centereach on March 27.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section

officers, along with a Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal and

Brookhaven Town Investigator conducted a massage parlor investigation at New Day Spa, located at 14

Dawn Drive, at approximately 4 p.m.

Following an investigation, Jessica Garcia, 30, and Wenjuan Deng, 42, were arrested and charged with alleged

Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. They were issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to

appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Brookhaven documented numerous violations and condemned the premises.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.