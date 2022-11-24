Wanted for Commack grand larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 4 File photo Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the males who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in October. Three men allegedly stole approximately $16,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, on October 20 at 8:25 p.m. The suspects fled in a darkcolored four-door sedan. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.