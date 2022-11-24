SBU Sports: Swim and Dive team racks up 8 first place finishes Arts & EntertainmentSportsStony Brook University by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 5 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook swimming and diving team picked up eight first place finishes en route to a 157-143 win over Siena in Loudonville on Nov. 19. The Seawolves started the meet off with a bang, securing a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a final time of 1:50.20. The relay team was comprised of senior Reagan MacDonald, graduate Jess Salmon, junior Mary Kate Conway and freshman Michelle Vu. Freshman Clara Armstrong kept the momentum rolling with a win in the 1000 freestyle with a final time of 10:54.66. Conway and sophomore Brenna McLaughlin followed behind with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively. Senior Maddy Enda touched the wall at 2:11.23 to earn the win in the 200 butterfly and MacDonald clocked in at 2:07.66 for a first-place finish in the 200 backstroke. Junior Sara DiStefano and Vu closed out the day for Stony Brook with first-place finishes in the 3-meter dive and 100 butterfly, respectively. The team is back in action on Dec. 2, when they compete in the ECAC Championships in East Meadow.