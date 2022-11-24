SBU Sports: Football drops season final at Monmouth Arts & EntertainmentSportsStony Brook University by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 4 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics Stony Brook put forth a valiant effort after trailing by as many as 17 points, but ultimately fell to Monmouth, 24-21, in the 2022 season finale at Kessler Stadium on Nov. 19. The Hawks took a 17-0 lead before Stony Brook was able to get on the board. With 3:55 to play in the first half graduate defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd stepped in front of a screen and picked off a pass by Monmouth’s Enzo Arjona and returned it for a touchdown. Flowers-Lloyd’s interception was the first of his career and it swung the momentum in Stony Brook’s favor heading into the second half. After Monmouth and Stony Brook traded punts to start the second half, the Seawolves cut the Hawks’ lead to 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Ross Tallarico with 5:02 to play in the third quarter. Tallarico took the carry up the middle and rushed untouched into the end zone for the longest rush of his career. The Seawolves continued to apply the pressure on the defensive end and that pressure resulted in a sack-fumble by graduate defensive end Eric Black. Black blew past Monmouth’s offensive line to strip-sack Arjona and redshirt junior linebacker Aidan Kaler recovered the fumble. On Stony Brook’s ensuing drive redshirt freshman quarterback Daron Bryden found Tallarico for a five-yard touchdown pitch and catch to give the Seawolves’ a 21-17 lead with 8:17 to play in the game. For Tallarico, it was his second touchdown of the game. Monmouth took the lead, 24-21, with 7:32 to play when Arjona found Dymere Miller for a 72-yard touchdown and held on to win by that very score. “I am really proud of how we competed. We’ve had a lot of adversity in regards to being a better football team; but our kids competed. Offensively, we were not able to generate much throughout the game. The parts kept on plugging, our defense made some stops, and we were able to convert some things. If you’re in the game in the fourth quarter, you got to try to find a way to win,” said coach Priore on his reaction to Saturday’s game.