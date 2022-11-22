Home Police & Fire Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who used a stolen credit card in Commack in August.
Two men used a stolen credit card at Speedway, located at 5087 Jericho Turnpike, on August 26 at approximately 3 a.m. The suspects fled in a dark SUV. A short time prior, the credit card had been stolen from a parked vehicle in Greenlawn, where a car window was broken.