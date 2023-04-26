Wanted for Central Islip petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Central Islip store this month.

A woman allegedly stole bedding items from Target, located at 160 North Research Place on April 19. She fled in a gray Nissan sedan, with Florida license plate 84A URL. A man helped

load the car.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.