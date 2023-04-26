Credit card stolen from Stop & Shop in Yaphank

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used a stolen credit card in Yaphank last month.

A credit card was stolen from Stop and Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway, on March 8 at approximately 12 p.m. A short time later, a man allegedly used the stolen credit card to make a purchase at Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.