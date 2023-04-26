Medford woman arrested for driving with 65 license suspensions

Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford woman on April 25 for allegedly driving with 65 license suspensions.

Fifth Precinct officers initiated a traffic stop on eastbound Sunrise Highway, near exit 52 in Patchogue, after a 2000 Honda Accord was observed speeding at 2:04 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Janelda Camille, had 65 suspensions on 12 dates.

Camille, 23, was charged with alleged Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 1 st Degree. She was also issued a summons for speeding. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.