Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a car from a Centereach parking lot in October.

A man allegedly stole a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at approximately midnight on October 8. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.