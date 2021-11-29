Vikings blank Wildcats in LIC SportsSuffolk CountyVillage Beacon Record by Bill Landon - November 29, 2021 0 4 Senior running-back Max Barone looks for an opening for the Wildcats in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo 1 of 14 Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn throws to the outside in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn throws over the middle in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn looks for a hole in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo Halftime Halftime Halftime Halftime North Shore 7 Wildcats 0 Senior wide-receiver Liam Leonard out of the back-field for Shoreham-Wading River in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo Max Barone and Aidan Franks in on the tackle for the Wildcats in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Photo by Bill Landon Senior running-back Max Barone looks for an opening for the Wildcats in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo Senior running-back Max Barone looks for an opening for the Wildcats in the Div IV Long Island Championship game against North Shore Nov 27. Bill Landon photo Time out. Wildcats The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats found themselves in an unusual position as the final minute ticked off at Lavalle Stadium in Stony Brook with a goose egg on the scoreboard in the Long Island Championship game against North Shore. The Vikings were able to move the chains with their running game while containing the Wildcats one-two punch ground game for a 7-0 victory for the Div-IV title Nov. 27. It was the only time the Wildcats were shut out this season. North Shore quarterback Daniel Quigley on a keeper found the endzone in the final minute of the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead that held up the rest of the way. It was a tough weekend for Suffolk football where Nassau County captured all four championship games. Massapequa defeated Walt Whitman in D-I, Garden City beat Bellport in D-II and Plainedge edged East Islip in D-III. It was the Wildcats sixth appearance in eight seasons having captured four Long Island Championship trophies. — All photos by Bill Landon