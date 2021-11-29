Winter coat drive underway in Smithtown Arts & EntertainmentCommunityTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - November 29, 2021 0 2 Photo from Leg. Trotta's office For several years, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) has been working with Smithtown-based SMM Advertising and Retired Volunteer Services Programs (RSVP) to conduct a winter coat drive to provide coats to various organizations that provide services to people in need or who reside in shelters and could use warm winter clothing. They are collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and new socks for infants, children, teens and adult men and women. “Due to COVID-19, many residents have lost their jobs or have had their hours reduced. As people prepare for the winter and clean out their closets or plan to give a new coat as a gift, it is important for all of us to help our fellow neighbors who need warm coats by contributing to this drive. Many people are still dealing with the impact that the pandemic has had on their lives,” said Leg. Trotta. Donations of coats and other outerwear may be dropped off at Leg. Trotta’s district office, located 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1, (Blue Door) in Smithtown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The coat drive ends January 7, 2022. For directions or questions, please call Legislator Trotta’s office at 631-854-3900.