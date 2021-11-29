The Holiday Market and not-for-profit organizations offer unique gifts Village Times Herald by Beverly C. Tyler - November 29, 2021 0 35 Inside the Three Village Historical Society's outside gift shop. Photo by Beverly C. Tyler Three Village Historical Society, WUSB 90.1 FM and 107.3 FM Stony Brook and Gallery North are pleased to present The Holiday Market, a series of outdoor holiday shopping events, located on the grounds of Three Village Historical Society and Gallery North at 93 and 90 North Country Road, respectively. Each day features music, as well as a variety of food trucks. We invite you to shop for unique, artisan goods and gifts from local artists and makers in a free, safe and socially distant setting. A portion of the many vendors at the Holiday Market on Nov. 27. Photo by Beverly C. Tyler Get to know your local artists and find a one-of-a-kind gift for your loved ones this holiday season! Join us from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. This year our historical/cultural organizations, as well as all our local shops, need our support as never before. They also provide a variety of gifts you won’t find anywhere else. Shopping at the locations will help these local organizations continue to bring to residents the engaging and dynamic programs that have marked them as important places of discovery and education. Holiday shopping at the local stores that help give our historic communities a sense of place just makes good sense. The upcoming Christmas and winter holidays are also good times to purchase a few of the wonderful gifts and books about the local area and to pay a relaxing visit to the many local shops that deserve our support. Here are a few ideas that will help our local communities get through this winter season. Walk into locals first Discover the varied offerings of independent shops and not-for-profit organizations in our area. Look for specific local websites Look first at the offerings of specific local shops on the web, as well as not-for-profit sites such as those listed below. Local gift cards and gift certificates Many local shops and restaurants provide these great gift ideas that you will not see in many commercial gift card displays. Bring and encourage friends You can increase the income of our shops just by telling a few friends in person or through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, etc. how great you found the selections in the shop or on the websites of local businesses. Be respectful It is important to protect the shops and restaurants you visit this season by protecting both yourself and others. Use the latest official health recommendations when you visit local businesses. If you are feeling even slightly under the weather, don’t visit. These three not-for-profit gift shops are especially geared up for holiday sales of unique items. A view across to Gallery North. Photo by Beverly C. Tyler Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket Gallery North is pleased to present Deck the Halls, an annual group exhibition of small original works for holiday giving. Enjoy artworks by over 50 local and regional artists in a range of media, including painting, printmaking, works on paper, sculpture, glassware and more. The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity to support local artists and local businesses and features a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original artworks for everyone on your list. In addition, Gallery North also features a large assortment of artisan-created jewelry, handmade crafts and decorations within the Shop at Gallery North, as well as clothing and artist-made greeting cards produced in the Studio at Gallery North. The gallery also offers the gift of an art class or workshop to an aspiring artist, child or adult. Gallery North is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Deck the Halls will be open through Dec. 19. Call 631-751-2676 or visit gallerynorth.org for more information. Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook The Reboli Center is in the former bank building on Main Street in Stony Brook. There are wonderful paintings by various local artists as well as a Design Shop featuring many unique gifts made by fine craftspeople. Stop in and see all the Reboli Center has to offer. The Reboli Center is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The center will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The current exhibition, Celebrate the Season II, will be open until Jan. 23, 2022. Call 631-751-7707 or visit rebolicenter.org for more information. In addition to these three gift shops, there are many other wonderful local shops in the Stony Brook Village Shopping Center, Setauket, East Setauket and in the Village of Port Jefferson. Finding a special or unusual gift is not only a good idea, it supports our local businesses and brings us closer together as a community. Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket The society’s gift shop will be open Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday noon to 4 p.m., Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m until Tuesday, Dec. 21. The gift shop is closed Wednesdays. Saturdays and Sundays and offers a large variety of local history books and gifts for all ages. The newest book is “Down The Ways — The Wooden Ship Era” written by and with photographs by yours truly Beverly Tyler. Discover the stories of the shipbuilders, ship captains and their wives who voyaged up and down the Atlantic coast and around the world in vessels built along Shore Road in East Setauket. Sunday tours of the exhibits SPIES! and Chicken Hill are available by appointment only through Dec. 19. The online gift shop is open 24/7. The last day to order online to ensure delivery before Christmas via USPS is Dec. 12 by midnight. Visit www.tvhs.org for more information. Beverly C. Tyler is a Three Village Historical Society historian and author of books available from the society at 93 North Country Road, Setauket. For more information, call 631-751-3730. or visit www.tvhs.org.