Video: Newborn fawn rescued from St. James pool

Like most middle school students, Anthony Masaitis, of St. James, went to school to take his final exams. But the week of June 14 was anything but normal for the Nesaquake Middle School sixth grader.

Anthony went “viral” for rescuing a newborn fawn after she fell in his backyard pool on June 11.

He has since been interviewed by CNN, NBC, CBS and News 12.

“When it fell in the pool, I’m like, ‘She’s not going to make it out,’” Anthony said. “If she goes to the deep end, I’m going to have to jump in.”

He had heard encouraging words from his father, who was recording the encounter. “Just get her out. Just pull her out,” Gregory Masaitis, Anthony’s father, is heard saying on video.

Anthony pulled the baby fawn out, and hours later the Masaitis family said they saw doe and fawn together again in their backyard woods.

As for Anthony’s newfound fame, he’s taking it in stride. “My friends are like, ‘You’re famous. Can I have your autograph?’”

