The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, June 28 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, June 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Items being auctioned include jewelry, watches, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, kayaks, bicycles and more. For a complete list click here.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. For more information, call 631-852-6461.