Video: Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Narrow Bay

Suffolk County Police officers rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach on Jan. 15. Nicholas Shakalis was hunting aboard a kayak when it capsized and he fell into the water. A person on land saw the man in the water and called 911 at approximately 8:45 a.m.

A Suffolk County Police helicopter, with Command Pilot Sgt. John Vahey, Tactical Flight Officer Police Officer Victor Federico, Rescue Swimmer Police Officer Jonathan Jensen of the Emergency Service Section, and Stony Brook University Hospital Flight Paramedic Erin Carey aboard, responded and located Shakalis, who was clinging to his kayak.

Officer Jensen deployed from the helicopter into the water and assisted Shakalis to nearby Pattersquash Island. Officer Federico and members of the Center Moriches Fire Department assisted Officer Jensen bringing Shakalis to shore and Flight Paramedic Carey began administering medical aid. Shakalis, 34, who was not wearing a personal flotation device, was transported via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

