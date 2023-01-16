Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store in October.

A man allegedly stole approximately $450 worth of clothing from Burlington, located at 2280 North Ocean Ave. on October 28 at approximately 3:15 p.m. The suspect fled in a waiting black Nissan Altima.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.