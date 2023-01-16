The Jazz Loft announces February concert line-up

The Jazz Loft Presents ‘Acoustic in the Main Room’ Series in February 2023

Featuring duos/trios in intimate setting with local wines

Don’t like big crowds? Who does these days? Then the Jazz Loft’s Acoustic in the Main Room series is your ticket to paradise. This jazz music series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists.

“Our Acoustic in the Main Room series is a unique opportunity to hear some of the most talented singers and musicians that perform regularly at the Loft in a relaxed setting, reminiscent of the New York City Loft scene of the 1950’s which inspired the Jazz Loft’s name,” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “If you don’t know any Jazz performers personally to invite into your own living room, then this is the next best thing.”

Tickets will be limited to just 85 people and start at 7 p.m., and feature two sets with a brief intermission. Each concert will have a different theme and be paired with local regional wines which are available for sale. Tickets for all performances are $40 and start at 7 p.m. and can be purchased at https://www.thejazzloft.org.

The Acoustic in the Main Room series calendar:

February 9-Featuring Mala Waldron on piano and vocals; with Mike Hall on bass; and Tom Manuel on cornet.

February 10-Houston Person on tenor saxophone; Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet.

February 24- Buddy Merriam on mandolin; Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet

February 25- Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Zuraitis, with Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet

All performances are hosted by Tom Manuel and Laura Landor.

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-1895.